The Defense Post
The Defense Post
BusinessEurope

BAE to spend $2.2 billion for United Technologies and Raytheon systems

Staff Writer Staff Writer January 20, 2020
Less than a minute

British defense company BAE Systems said it had agreed to buy key electronic systems from U.S. peers Raytheon and United Technologies whose planned merger has necessitated asset sales.

In a Monday, January 20 statement, BAE said it would pay $1.925 billion (€1.734 billion) in cash for the military global positioning system (GPS) belonging to United subsidiary Collins Aerospace.

The British group is to acquire also Raytheon’s airborne tactical radios business for a cash sum of $275 million.

“These assets have come to market as part of the regulatory process relating to the merger,” the statement said.

BAE chief executive Charles Woodburn said the “proposed acquisitions, which are focused on areas of highest priority defense spending, will further enhance the group’s opportunity for continued growth in electronic systems.”

Rheinmetall and BAE launch UK-based military vehicle joint venture

With reporting from AFP

Tags
Show More

Related Articles

SM-3 interceptor variants
December 5, 2019
0

Raytheon awarded missile systems maintenance contract modification for US and Spain

Indian Navy INS Kolkata
November 21, 2019
0

US approves $1 billion sale of MK-45 naval guns to India

Rheinmetall Boxer
November 5, 2019
0

£2.8 billion British Army Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicle contract ‘secured’

Carl-Gustaf M4
November 1, 2019
0

Saab and Raytheon successfully flight test Guided Carl-Gustaf Munition

F-35 fires AIM-120 AMRAAM
October 18, 2019
0

US approves sale to South Korea of 120 AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air-missiles

US Marine launches Javelin ATGM, At Tanf, Syria
October 3, 2019
0

US approves Ukraine’s purchase of 150 Javelin anti-tank missiles

Lynx Infantry Fighting Vehicle
September 27, 2019
0

Raytheon and Rheinmetall joint venture to offer Lynx infantry fighting vehicle to US Army

USS Gabrielle Giffords
September 27, 2019
0

General Dynamics integrates Naval Strike Missile on USS Gabrielle Giffords LCS

Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System rockets
September 26, 2019
0

BAE awarded $2.7 billion APKWS laser-guided rocket production contract

BGM-71 TOW missile system
September 12, 2019
0

Morocco cleared for $985 million TOW missile and F-16 bomb purchases