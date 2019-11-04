Indian Army soldiers on patrol in Kashmir
Indian army soldiers during a routine patrol in Pulwama district of Indian-administered Kashmir. Image: Raqib Hameed Naik
Asia Pacific

Grenade blast in Kashmir market kills 1, injures 17

Staff Writer Staff Writer November 4, 2019
1 minute read

At least one person was killed and 17 wounded in a grenade blast at a crowded market in Indian-administered Kashmir’s main city Srinagar, police and doctors said on Monday, November 4.

Kashmir has been on a knife-edge since August 5 when the Indian government moved to strip the region of its autonomy, imposed a lockdown, cut telecommunications and detained thousands.

No one claimed Monday’s blast but authorities have in the past accused militants backed by Pakistan of intimidating people in Kashmir into resisting Indian attempts to return life to normal.

Doctors at the main hospital told AFP that the deceased was a resident of northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

“Two people are critical,” a doctor said on condition of anonymity.

Srinagar police chief Haseeb Mughal told AFP that 18 people were injured out of whom one died at the hospital.

Kashmir is divided between India and its arch-foe Pakistan, and both claim it in full.

Militants seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan have waged an armed rebellion against India since 1989.

Around half of mobile phones remain cut off, as does the internet, while hundreds of local political leaders are still in detention, mostly without charge.

Markets, schools and public areas remain closed with government forces still patrolling the streets, with periodic security lockdowns imposed on many parts of the region.

A dozen non-locals have been killed by suspected militants, including six migrant workers last week, that police said were aimed at driving them away and create fear.

With reporting from AFP

Tags
Show More

Related Articles

Taliban car bomb in Shash Darak area of Kabul, Afghanistan
October 19, 2019
0

UN report documents highest Afghan civilian casualties in a single month since records began

India gifts Mi-35/Mi-24V attack helicopters to Afghanistan
October 16, 2019
0

India hands over final pair of Mi-35 helicopter gunships to Afghanistan

Havrin Khalaf car
October 13, 2019
0

Turkey-backed Syrian rebels kill Kurdish politician, execute prisoners

Police truck in Gari la Polisi, Kenya
October 13, 2019
0

Kenyan police killed by roadside bomb in Garissa near Somalia border

Afghan Special Security Forces and U.S. Special Operations Forces await exfiltration after night raids on compounds used by Taliban irreconcilables to plan and facilitate attacks in western Balkh province
October 9, 2019
0

US airstrikes on Afghanistan drug factories killed at least 30 civilians, UNAMA finds

Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jet
October 8, 2019
0

India receives first of 36 Dassault Rafale fighter jets

The Defense Post
October 7, 2019
0

Afghan army recruits targeted in Jalalabad bombing

Iraq protests
October 7, 2019
0

Iraq’s military admits ‘excessive force’ in protest deaths

The Defense Post
October 6, 2019
0

Burkina Faso: ‘Around 20’ killed near Soum province gold mine

India Mi-17 V5 helicopter
October 4, 2019
0

India admits friendly fire downed Mi-17 helicopter in Kashmir